176 Pakistanis stranded in India to return home on Wednesday
ISLAMABAD - Another 176 Pakistanis stranded in India due to COVID-19 lockdown will return home via Attari-Wagah border on Wednesday, 27 May 2020, said Foreign Office on Tuesday.
“These Pakistanis were stranded in different Indian states including Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and Delhi due to the extended lockdown and closure of Attari-Wagah border following the outbreak of coronavirus,” read the official statement.
In line with the Prime Minister’s directions, for safe and smooth repatriation of stranded Pakistanis, the High Commission for Pakistan in New Delhi remained in close contact with the Indian side and the Foreign Office has been coordinating with other national authorities in Pakistan, it added.
The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi also facilitated and coordinated logistics for transfer of these Pakistanis to Attari from more than twenty different Indian cities, amid the lockdown.
More than 400 stranded Pakistanis have been repatriated from India via Attari-Wagah border since 20 March 2020.
The ongoing efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue till the repatriation of all remaining stranded Pakistanis.
