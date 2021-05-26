Here's how a stalker scared Noor Bukhari after showing up at her home uninvited
Here's how a stalker scared Noor Bukhari after showing up at her home uninvited
Noor Bukhari has been away from the limelight ever since her decision to quit the entertainment industry and to wear hijab.

Apart from dropping Instagram posts and statements about social issues occasionally, the 38-year-old keeps her distance from the world of glitz and glamour now. But her absence does not mean that her fan following is on the decline.

Turning to her Instagram handle, Noor shared a horror story of where one of her obsessive fans invaded her personal space by showing up at her home uninvited. The woman even confessed that she tracked Bukhari's location through online applications.

 "A lady came to my house yesterday saying she follows me on Insta and after watching my stories she found my house," she revealed.

Furthermore, she maintained that it is scary and despite being celebrities, the concept of personal space should be respected, "It's scary because I don't meet anyone. I respect your life and feelings but please don't scare me like this. It makes you a stalker," she added.

Noor quit the showbiz industry after her fourth marriage ended in divorce in September 2017 and had announced to live according to the religious teachings of Islam.

