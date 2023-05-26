Two constables martyred, DSP injured in accidental hand grenade blast

PESHAWAR – Two constables lost their lives, and a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) sustained injuries following an explosion at the Khyber District police lines, located in close proximity to Peshawar.
The incident occurred when an explosion occurred, caused by the accidental detonation of a hand grenade, as confirmed by an official statement.
DSP Headquarters Nawaz Khan sustained injuries in the incident, while Constables Shah Mahmood and Aslam Gul tragically lost their lives at the scene. The explosion was attributed to mishandling by a police officer, with authorities swiftly confirming that the incident was an unfortunate accident and ruling out any terrorist involvement.
This incident serves as a painful reminder of the risks faced by law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line to ensure public safety. The loss of two dedicated constables is a profound tragedy that has deeply affected the police force and the community they served.
As the authorities investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident, it is essential to ensure that proper protocols and safety measures are in place to prevent such accidents in the future. Training and awareness programs can play a crucial role in equipping law enforcement personnel with the necessary skills to handle sensitive equipment and weapons safely.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 26, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|309
|312
|Euro
|EUR
|328
|331
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|379
|382.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83.9
|84.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|81.9
|82.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|201
|203
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|762.17
|770.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|225
|227
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.74
|41.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.58
|41.98
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.31
|37.66
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.20
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|932.58
|941.58
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.92
|63.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.8
|181.8
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.58
|26.88
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.31
|749.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.28
|78.98
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.91
|27.21
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.76
|321.26
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.37
|8.52
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,910.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs185,083 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 215,873.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Karachi
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Islamabad
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Peshawar
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Quetta
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Sialkot
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Attock
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Gujranwala
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Jehlum
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Multan
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Gujrat
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Nawabshah
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Chakwal
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Hyderabad
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Nowshehra
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Sargodha
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Faisalabad
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Mirpur
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
