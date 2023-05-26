Two constables martyred, DSP injured in accidental hand grenade blast

PESHAWAR – Two constables lost their lives, and a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) sustained injuries following an explosion at the Khyber District police lines, located in close proximity to Peshawar.

The incident occurred when an explosion occurred, caused by the accidental detonation of a hand grenade, as confirmed by an official statement.

DSP Headquarters Nawaz Khan sustained injuries in the incident, while Constables Shah Mahmood and Aslam Gul tragically lost their lives at the scene. The explosion was attributed to mishandling by a police officer, with authorities swiftly confirming that the incident was an unfortunate accident and ruling out any terrorist involvement.

This incident serves as a painful reminder of the risks faced by law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line to ensure public safety. The loss of two dedicated constables is a profound tragedy that has deeply affected the police force and the community they served.

As the authorities investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident, it is essential to ensure that proper protocols and safety measures are in place to prevent such accidents in the future. Training and awareness programs can play a crucial role in equipping law enforcement personnel with the necessary skills to handle sensitive equipment and weapons safely.