Police surround Parvez Elahi's residence in Lahore

Web Desk 07:39 PM | 25 May, 2023
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – Punjab police on Thursday raided the home of former chief minister and President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Parvez Elahi in Lahore's Gulberg area to arrest him on corruption charges.

It comes after an anti-corruption court earlier today revoked his temporary release on bail for failing to appear in court on the grounds of ill health.

Authorities tend to arrest him in the Rs70 million corruption case involving the illegal use of development funds designated for the Gujrat district.

Elahi's medical certificate, according to which the 77-year-old had been having chest issues, was deemed invalid by the anti-corruption court judge.

The DIG operations has been tasked with leading a large contingent of law enforcement and anti-corruption troops for the arrest.

Elahi's attorney claimed that all cases filed up had his bail accepted and noted that his release had only been rejected earlier today in one case due to an outdated medical certificate.

He declared that without a search warrant, police would not be permitted to enter the home.

Lahore High Court trashes Parvez Elahi’s plea against his arrest

