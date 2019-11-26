Pakistan Post to launch debit card facility for pensioners by December

ISLAMABAD – Pensioners of the Pakistan Post will be given debit card facility by December 25, which would enable them to cash their pensions from any automated teller machine (ATM) nearby.

This service will help boost the revenue for the post besides helping to identify and catch the ‘Ghost Pensioners’ of the department, an official of Pakistan Post told APP.

The official said the initiative was taken in the light of many cases that have surfaced through different complaints by the old pensioners.

Official said that debit card facility would provide instant cash to old citizens besides making it easier for them to cash their pensions whenever they want without depending on anyone.

“It was a long standing issue as pensioners in their old age had to stand in long queues to collect their pensions from the post offices”, he added.

He said Minister for Postal Services Murad Saeed took personal interest in this initiative with the view to facilitate old employees who gave all their lives in the service of the department.

A pensioner, retired in 2015 from Post Office, Muhamad Hakeem said this facility would save his and energy from traveling half an hour from his house to go post office every month for his pension.

Another pensioner Abdul Hameed told APP that getting his pension from a debit card through an ATM will not only be a time savior, but it will also help them avoid waiting in long queues especially in scorching heat in summers.

This programme was announced by Minster for Postal Services Murad Saeed in October this year in the ceremony of 145th World Post Day.