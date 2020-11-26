Bakhtawar tweets about viral 'engagement party at Bilawal House'
Just two days ahead of the much-awaited engagement of Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, daughter of late Begum Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari, a number of videos of a wedding event are making rounds on the social media platforms.
Guests can be seen grooving to the Sindhi-trance in the viral videos that are being attributed to Bakhtawar's family and friends celebrating the 'engagement party at Bilawal House'.
However, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari has denied all such rumours and has disassociated herself from any such celebrations.
These are obviously not my videos nor have anything to do with me. If reading isn’t your speciality (clearly says 27th on the leaked cards) then perhaps basic vision will allow you to see Bakhtawar is not in any of these videos neither are her very identifiable family members. https://t.co/Y5FbHulOMm— Bakhtawar B-Zardari (@BakhtawarBZ) November 25, 2020
Taking to her Twitter account she wrote: "These are obviously not my videos nor have anything to do with me. If reading isn’t your speciality (clearly says 27th on the leaked cards) then perhaps basic vision will allow you to see Bakhtawar is not in any of these videos neither are her very identifiable family members."
Also today, PPP co-chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tested positive for COVID-19 and is showing mild symptoms, leaving everybody in doubt about his attendance at sister's engagement.
