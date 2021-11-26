PPDA calls off countrywide petrol strike

The Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) on Thursday agreed to call off the countrywide petrol strike.

An increase of Rs0.99 in petroleum dealers margin is expected soon. Petroleum Division officials said that a summary seeking a raise of Rs0.99 or 25% increase in the margin has been sent.

The government assured the petroleum dealers to review the profits every six months.

Taking to Twitter, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry also confirmed the news.

تین اچھی خبریں 1) پٹرولیم ڈیلرز ایسوسیشن ایشن نے ہڑتال ختم کر دی 2) سعودی عرب نے پاکستان سے براہ راست فلائٹس شروع کرنے کا اعلان کر دیا 3) سعودی عرب سے تین ارب ڈالر کی ٹرانسفر میں تمام قانونی معاملات طے ہوگئے اور یہ ڈالر اس ہفتے پاکستان کو مل جائینگے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) November 25, 2021

Meanwhile, an official notification issued by the Petroleum Division said that the PPDA cancelled the strike after talks between the Ministry of Energy and the association were successful.

The parties agreed upon the proposal of an increase of Rs0.99 in the margin for petroleum dealers, the notification read.

On Wednesday, the PPDA had announced to go on a countrywide strike from today (November 25) to register their protest at what they call “low-profit margins”.