Aibak Polo Cup: Finals tomorrow
Share
LAHORE – The main and subsidiary finals of the Coca-Cola Aibak Polo Cup 2022 will be contested tomorrow (Sunday) here at the historic Lahore Polo Club ground.
The main final will be played between FG/Din Polo and Newage Cables/Master Paints at 3:00 pm. Team FG/Din Polo consists of Abbas Mukhtar, Farham Muhammad Shaikh, Tomas Marin Moren and Team Newage Cables/Master Paints includes Farooq Amin Sufi, Alman Jalil Azam, Adnan Jalil Azam and Juan Cruz Greguol.
Before the main final, Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel will vie against Remington Pharma in the subsidiary final. Team Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel comprises Osman Aziz Anwar, Mir Huzaifa Ahmed, Omer Asjad Malhi and Nicolas Antinori while Team Remington Pharma has Basel Faisal Khokar, Ahmed Zubair Butt, Ahmed Bilal Riaz and Hamza Mawaz Khan.
A good number of lively Lahorites including a galaxy of political figures and celebrities will be present on the occasion to witness the enthralling finals. Other notables to grace the occasion will be Lahore Polo Club President Omer Sadiq, Secretary Agha Murtaza Ali, executive committee members and others.
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Who is Farhat Shahzadi aka Farah Gogi?02:22 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood03:16 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Aibak Polo Cup: Finals tomorrow11:59 PM | 26 Nov, 2022
- 6th Sheheryar Malik Memorial Pakistan Open Tennis Championship: ...11:40 PM | 26 Nov, 2022
- Azerbaijan allows tax-free import of Pakistani rice for five years11:37 PM | 26 Nov, 2022
- Punjab IT minister urges SBP to reverse its decision to suspend DCB ...10:34 PM | 26 Nov, 2022
- Veteran writer Mustansar Hussain Tarar hospitalised with chest pain10:02 PM | 26 Nov, 2022
- Tariq Teddy’s family gets Rs3 million cheque06:40 PM | 26 Nov, 2022
- Adnan Siddiqui asks Sajal Aly not to 'stoke unnecessary controversy' ...06:36 PM | 26 Nov, 2022
- Watch - Shehnaaz Gill wins hearts for consoling a weeping fan04:15 PM | 26 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022