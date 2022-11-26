Aibak Polo Cup: Finals tomorrow

11:59 PM | 26 Nov, 2022
Aibak Polo Cup: Finals tomorrow
Share

LAHORE – The main and subsidiary finals of the Coca-Cola Aibak Polo Cup 2022 will be contested tomorrow (Sunday) here at the historic Lahore Polo Club ground.  

The main final will be played between FG/Din Polo and Newage Cables/Master Paints at 3:00 pm. Team FG/Din Polo consists of Abbas Mukhtar, Farham Muhammad Shaikh, Tomas Marin Moren and Team Newage Cables/Master Paints includes Farooq Amin Sufi, Alman Jalil Azam, Adnan Jalil Azam and Juan Cruz Greguol.  

Before the main final, Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel will vie against Remington Pharma in the subsidiary final. Team Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel comprises Osman Aziz Anwar, Mir Huzaifa Ahmed, Omer Asjad Malhi and Nicolas Antinori while Team Remington Pharma has Basel Faisal Khokar, Ahmed Zubair Butt, Ahmed Bilal Riaz and Hamza Mawaz Khan.  

A good number of lively Lahorites including a galaxy of political figures and celebrities will be present on the occasion to witness the enthralling finals. Other notables to grace the occasion will be Lahore Polo Club President Omer Sadiq, Secretary Agha Murtaza Ali, executive committee members and others.

More From This Category
6th Sheheryar Malik Memorial Pakistan Open Tennis ...
11:40 PM | 26 Nov, 2022
Punjab governor inaugurates 67th National Track ...
09:50 PM | 26 Nov, 2022
Mexico vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2022: ...
11:08 AM | 26 Nov, 2022
6th Sheheryar Malik Memorial Pakistan Open ...
11:59 PM | 25 Nov, 2022
67th National Track Cycling begins on Nov 26
11:29 PM | 25 Nov, 2022
Wasim Akram reveals how Imran Khan left him ...
10:25 PM | 25 Nov, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Amar Khan showcases killer dance moves in latest video
06:46 PM | 26 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr