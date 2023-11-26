Waiter shoots customer dead in Lahore's Mozang

LAHORE – A shooting incident came to light from Lahore’s famous Mozang area, as a customer was reportedly gunned down by a waiter.

Reports in local media said a waiter gunned down a customer after a heated argument.

Eyewitnesses of the incident told police that a waiter identified as Ahsan and a customer engaged in a row over the food.

Amid the heat of the moment, the waiter opened fire with a handgun on the customer and managed to escape from the spot.

Cops later rushed to the area and started investigations from the eatery. Police parties are conducting raids to arrest the suspect. Meanwhile, the owner of the eatery reportedly went into hiding after the incident.

The deceased was identified as Rizwan Bhatti, a resident of Karachi who was temporarily residing in Lahore’s Shahdara.