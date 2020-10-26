Pakistan announces holiday on 12th Rabi ul Awwal

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has announced a nationwide public holiday on 12th Rabi ul Awwal, the birthday of Prophet Muhammmad (Peace Be Upon Him).

According to a notification issued by the ministry, all federal government institutions will remain closed on October 30 (Friday).

"It is notified for general information that Friday 30th October, 2020 shall be public holiday on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (12th Rabi-ul-Awwal 1442 AH) throughout the country," read the notice.

Every year, Eid Milad un Nabi falls on the 12th of Rabi ul Awwal that is the third month in the Islamic lunar calendar.