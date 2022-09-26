President, PM express grief over martyrdom of Army officers in Balochistan helicopter crash
President, PM express grief over martyrdom of Army officers in Balochistan helicopter crash
ISLAMABAD – President of Pakistan, Prime Minister, and cabinet members have expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of six Army officials, including two majors, in a helicopter crash.

President Dr Arif Alvi paid tribute to the deceased for their service and prayed for higher ranks for all departed souls.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of six army officials, saying the entire nation was grieved over the loss of lives of the Army personnel.

The premier prayed for the departed souls to rest in peace and for the grant of patience to the bereaved families.

Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo too expressed sorrow over the crash. In his condolence statement, Mr Bizenjo said the entire nation pays rich tribute to those who sacrificed their lives during performing duties.

Earlier in the day, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said all six personnel on board embraced martyrdom after a helicopter crashed near Khost in Harnai, Balochistan.

The martyred officers were identified as Major Khurram Shahzad (pilot), Major Muhammad Muneeb Afzal (pilot), Subedar Abdul Wahid, Sepoy Muhamad Imran, Naik Jalil, and Sepoy Shoaib.

Pakistan Army has yet to share further details about the cause of the crash which comes more than a month after a similar incident occurred with an aviation helicopter that went missing and was later found in a coastal district of Balochistan during flood relief operations.

