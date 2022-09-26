Ushna Shah too hot to handle in latest pictures

Lollywood diva Ushna Shah knows how to set temperatures soaring high with her bold looks and she did it again with the new pictures from the Hum Style Awards.

As Pakistani showbiz stars flocked to Canada for the Hum Style Awards ceremony, several stars took to social media to share exclusive clicks from the event.

In the latest pictures, the Balaa actor was spotted in a sizzling avatar as she donned a red dress and flaunted her stunning wardrobe choices with minimal jewelry and a flashy clutch.

The actor also shared a behind-the-scene clip of her photoshoot and needless to say, the pictures and reels have left her fans impressed.

In no time, Shah’s post was bombarded with reactions from her fans and friends in the industry. Sana Javed, Uzma Khan, Nandy Kaur, Yashma Gill, and Minal Khan commented on her photos that garnered thousands of likes.