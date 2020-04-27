IoJ&K: Indian troops kill another three young Kashmiris
Web Desk
02:44 PM | 27 Apr, 2020
IoJ&K: Indian troops kill another three young Kashmiris
Share

SRINAGAR – Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three youth in Kulgam district of occupied Kashmir on Monday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth were killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation at Lower Munda in Qazingund area of the district.

Lower Munda area is in south Kashmir's Kulgam and is considered a gateway of the Kashmir Valley. It is close to the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

On Sunday, the troops martyred four youth at Asthal in Kulgam district. The latest killings have raised the number of deaths to 16 since Wednesday.

Earlier, Indian troops martyred three Kashmiri youth in Awantipora area of Pulwama district on Saturday, two youth at Arwani in Islamabad district on Thursday and four others in Melhora area of Shopian district on Wednesday.

Indian troops kill three more youth in IOK, toll ... 11:01 AM | 25 Apr, 2020

SRINAGAR - Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism killed three Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district, today ...

More From This Category
PM Imran prays for speedy recovery of Sindh ...
01:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi tests positive for ...
12:35 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
Punjab govt launches 'Smart Sampling' to limit ...
12:06 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
Shibli Faraz takes oath as Federal Minister for ...
11:41 AM | 28 Apr, 2020
Punjab CM Buzdar orders strict crackdown on ...
11:03 AM | 28 Apr, 2020
Pakistan lodges strong protest with India over ...
10:36 AM | 28 Apr, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani filmmaker wins big at New York Festival 2020
04:25 PM | 27 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr