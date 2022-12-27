Pakistan's slain former PM Benazir Bhutto remembered on 15th death anniversary

KARACHI – Slain prime minister Benazir Bhutto is being remembered on her 15th death anniversary on Tuesday.
Reports in local media suggest that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) finalised arrangements for a public gathering in Larkana’s Garhi Khuda Bakhsh. Separate camps have been set up to accommodate the leaders and workers.
A large number of police personnel and special commandos of Sindh Police will be deployed to ensure the law and order on the occasion.
شہید محترمہ بینظیر بھٹو نے ملک و قوم کی خاطر باہر جانے کے بجائے ملک میں رہ کر آمریت کے خلاف جدوجہد جاری رکھنے کو ترجیح دی۔#SalaamBenazir pic.twitter.com/CXXTwJL7P4— PPP (@MediaCellPPP) December 26, 2022
PPP Chairman, who is the current Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also reached Larkana, the hometown of PPP founders, for marking the death anniversary of his late mother.
He also shared a message on Twitter, saying PPP will pay tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on her 15th martyrdom anniversary. Bilawal said they drew inspiration from her heroic struggle versus dictatorship and extremism. My mother taught us to serve masses, and to strive for a #PakistanforAll not just a privileged few.
Reached Larkana, tomorrow we will pay tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on her 15th martyrdom anniversary.We draw inspiration from her heroic struggle vs. dictatorship & extremism. She taught us to serve the people, to strive for a #PakistanforAll not just privileged few pic.twitter.com/CUeejcaL4c— BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) December 26, 2022
He further urged people to flock to Garhi Khuda Bakhsh to pay homage to the late prime minister.
The day BB was killed
It was December 27, 2007, when 20 party workers were killed and scores suffered injuries in the attack on the former premier while 1.5 decades on, the high-profile murder still remains a mystery.
The deadly incident occurred after Benazir Bhutto prepared to leave the venue following an emotional speech, and as she stands in her bomb-proof vehicle to cheer supporters, a gun and bomb attack followed. The daring politician was rushed to the hospital where she succumbed to the wounds.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 27, 2022 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|232.9
|235.15
|Euro
|EUR
|260
|262.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|296
|299
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69.2
|69.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|65.2
|65.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|152.5
|153.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|599.97
|604.47
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|165.95
|167.3
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.4
|32.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.24
|32.59
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.03
|29.38
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.29
|2.34
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739
|744
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.4
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|143.33
|144.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|587.99
|592.49
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|165.24
|166.54
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|243.87
|245.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.46
|6.56
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 178,850 on Tuesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 150,810. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 138,430 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 161,450.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Karachi
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Islamabad
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Peshawar
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Quetta
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Sialkot
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Attock
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Gujranwala
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Jehlum
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Multan
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Gujrat
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Nawabshah
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Chakwal
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Hyderabad
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Nowshehra
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Sargodha
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Faisalabad
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Mirpur
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
