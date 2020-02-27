Isolation wards, helpline 1166 established to cope with coronavirus in Pakistan
12:48 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
Isolation wards, helpline 1166 established to cope with coronavirus in Pakistan
ISLAMABAd - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza has said the government is taking measures to counter coronavirus in the country.

While reviewing the safety measures during his visit to Pakistan-Iran border at Taftan today the special assistant said that federal and provincial governments are collectively taking concrete steps to cope with coronavirus.

He said that strict screening is being carried out at all the airports and the ground routes.

Dr Zafar said that a helpline 1166 has also been established to effectively deal with the challenge.

Meanwhile, three isolation wards have been established at Civil, Jinnah and Aga Khan hospitals in Karachi to treat the patients infected with the coronavirus.

The provincial government has sought the details of people travelled with a person reported positive for coronavirus in order to screen them.

