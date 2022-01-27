Pakistan reports 7,539 new Covid infections, 25 deaths amid sharp uptick

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported 7,539 new coronavirus cases, 25 deaths on Thursday as the national positivity ratio remained above 10 percent for the eighth consecutive day.

According to the latest stats from National Command and Operation Centre platform, the overall death toll soared to 29,162 and total cases tally jumped to 1,393,887 amid the alarming trend.

Pakistan conducted a total of 63,272 cases in the last 24 hours. The number of patients in critical care was 1,240. Around 1,784 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,272,871. Meanwhile, the national Covid positivity ratio soared to 11.91 percent.

Statistics 27 Jan 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 63,272

Positive Cases: 7539

Positivity %: 11.91%

Deaths :25

Patients on Critical Care: 1240 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 27, 2022

As many as 533,496 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 469,540 in Punjab, 187,983 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 122,098 in Islamabad, 34,131 in Balochistan, 36,082 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,557 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 13,126 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,765 in Sindh, 5,986 in KP, 979 in Islamabad, 752 in Azad Kashmir, 367 in Balochistan, and 187 in Gilgit Baltistan.