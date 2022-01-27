Pakistan reports 7,539 new Covid infections, 25 deaths amid sharp uptick
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported 7,539 new coronavirus cases, 25 deaths on Thursday as the national positivity ratio remained above 10 percent for the eighth consecutive day.
According to the latest stats from National Command and Operation Centre platform, the overall death toll soared to 29,162 and total cases tally jumped to 1,393,887 amid the alarming trend.
Pakistan conducted a total of 63,272 cases in the last 24 hours. The number of patients in critical care was 1,240. Around 1,784 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,272,871. Meanwhile, the national Covid positivity ratio soared to 11.91 percent.
Statistics 27 Jan 22:— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 27, 2022
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 63,272
Positive Cases: 7539
Positivity %: 11.91%
Deaths :25
Patients on Critical Care: 1240
As many as 533,496 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 469,540 in Punjab, 187,983 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 122,098 in Islamabad, 34,131 in Balochistan, 36,082 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,557 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Punjab Health minister tests positive for ... 01:50 PM | 26 Jan, 2022
LAHORE – Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has tested positive for coronavirus for the second time in a ...
Moreover, 13,126 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,765 in Sindh, 5,986 in KP, 979 in Islamabad, 752 in Azad Kashmir, 367 in Balochistan, and 187 in Gilgit Baltistan.
PCB announces strict protocols for PSL 7 as Covid ... 11:28 AM | 24 Jan, 2022
LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board has announced stern Covid protocols for the upcoming edition of country’s ...
- New varieties of cotton, definite increase in yield05:51 AM | 25 Jan, 2022
- Vertical farming and its benefits06:01 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
- Wheat production competition for the year 2021-202210:13 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Effective measures of water conservation and yeild enhancement04:57 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan reports 7,539 new Covid infections, 25 deaths amid sharp ...09:26 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:07 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 27 January 202208:39 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
- PTA slaps Jazz with Rs30 million fine over poor network quality11:52 PM | 26 Jan, 2022
- One dead, several injured as police baton-charge MQM-P protesters in ...11:23 PM | 26 Jan, 2022
- Rihanna donates $15 million to climate justice04:22 PM | 26 Jan, 2022
- Atif Aslam praises wife Sara's 'sense of style' for picking his PSL 7 ...08:50 PM | 26 Jan, 2022
- Feroze Khan gears up for his first English rap single03:26 PM | 26 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021