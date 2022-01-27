PM Imran takes notice of police violence against MQM-P protest in Karachi
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday took notice of the violence used by the Sindh police against MQM-P leaders and workers during a protest against controversial Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Bill.
"I have taken note of the violence used by Sindh police against MQM's peaceful protest against Sindh's LG law, [and] have called for a report from Interior Ministry, Sindh CS [and] Sindh IG," the premier wrote on Twitter.
Assuring MQM-P of action against the violence, he said: "Will take necessary action against those responsible after receiving these reports."
A leader of MQM-P lost his life and several workers sustained injuries after police baton-charged and tear-gassed them during a protest against the legislation at the city's Shahrah-e-Faisal.
A large number of party workers and leaders gathered during Wednesday afternoon hours to stage a protest against the controversial bill.
Later on, the protesters attempted to move towards the Chief Minister's House for a sit-in. As a result, the flow of traffic was disrupted on the road.
The police, however, resorted to baton-charged and teargas shelling in an attempt to bar the protesters from entering the red zone.
A MQM-P spokesperson said several women and children participating in the protests also sustained injuries, while the police arrested several MQM-P leaders and workers.
Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sadaqat Hussain was also injured because of the baton charge. He was also taken into custody by the police.
Following the violence, protesters left the area. Later, MQM-P leadership held a press conference and announced to observe 'Black Day' tomorrow (Thursday).
Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui demanded resignation of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, besides urging Prime Minister Imran Khan to remove IGP Sindh over unjustified violence against MQM-P leaders and workers.
