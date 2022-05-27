Amna Ilyas’ new photo in short dress draws severe criticism
Pakistani actress and model Amna Ilyas has wooed the audience with her every avatar.
This time around, the Baaji star faced backlash after she shared her new bold photo on her social media account. Taking to Instagram, the bold actress shared a new photo in which she can be seen wearing short dress.
Soon after sharing the photo, the keyboard warriors took no time to criticise the actress over her wardrobe choices.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2022-05-27/amna-ilyas-new-photo-in-short-dress-draws-severe-criticism-1653647999-3729.png
Amna was spotted having the time of her life in France as she documented her travel diary excitedly while visiting Louvre Museum.
The Baaji star has never shied away from making bold statements and lately, she has emerged as a content creator too.
Amna Ilyas’ new bold photo from France sets ... 07:13 PM | 26 May, 2022
Supermodel Amna Ilyas has slowly yet surely built a strong niche for herself in the entertainment industry. Be it ...
