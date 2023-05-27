Major UK airports face chaos as electronic passport gates malfunction

LONDON - Passengers arriving in the UK experienced extensive delays at airports nationwide due to the malfunctioning of passport e-gates.
Frustrated travelers shared their anger as long queues formed at airports such as Heathrow, Manchester, and Gatwick. Though the Home Office confirmed on Saturday evening that all e-gates were back to normal operation, the disruption began on Friday night and affected all airports using the e-gate system.
The technology - which malfunctioned - expedites passport control by enabling passengers to scan their passports and verify their identity through facial recognition. Manual passport checks were conducted for those affected, particularly at larger airports with e-gates.
The situation caused chaos and discomfort for passengers, with incidents of queue jumping and even fainting reported.
A spokesperson for one of the affected airports said the mood among passengers had been "one of patience and understanding".
One of 300 passengers stuck in a queue at Heathrow Airport early in the morning said some passengers had overheated in the hot glass building.
"One poor elderly gentleman in his seventies traveling alone collapsed, and had to be helped by other passengers and staff. After that, bottles of water were distributed," he told BBC.
Eurostar passengers were also impacted, facing lengthy queues at Paris Gare de Nord due to the non-functioning e-gates. The busy travel weekend coinciding with the bank holiday and school break exacerbated the situation.
Besides, travelers departing the UK from the Port of Dover experienced delays due to failure in the French passport system. Despite the inconvenience, authorities reassured that there was no compromise to national security as all arrivals were thoroughly checked at manned officer desks. Fortunately, the Dover issue has now been fixed, but cars and coaches were waiting for about an hour, with about 400 lorries in que to make the crossing.
The disruption came as a shock to the travelers many of whom had planned the vacations for years as the travel restrictions during the pandemic didn't allow them board the plane.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 28, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|307.9
|311.15
|Euro
|EUR
|330
|333
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|381
|384.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|84.6
|85.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|82.6
|83.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|201
|203
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|762.21
|770.20
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|225.5
|227.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.6
|41
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.39
|41.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.6
|36.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.22
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|932.2
|941.2
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.42
|63.02
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.98
|178.98
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.58
|752.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.73
|79.43
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.73
|27.03
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.34
|318.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.28
|8.43
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,800 on Sunday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs202,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Karachi
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Islamabad
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Peshawar
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Quetta
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Sialkot
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Attock
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Gujranwala
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Jehlum
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Multan
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Gujrat
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Nawabshah
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Chakwal
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Hyderabad
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Nowshehra
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Sargodha
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Faisalabad
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Mirpur
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
