Oppo’s Reno 5 Pro – Launching in December 2020 according to leaks

The Chinese phone maker Oppo is expected to launch its Reno 5 series of phones at the end of this year. The Oppo Reno 5 series is expected to include three models – the Reno 5, the Reno 5 Pro, and the Reno 5 Pro +, but these names haven’t been officially announced.

Through a leak, specific information regarding the upcoming Reno 5 series has been shared. Firstly, the launch will either be in December or January. Secondly, the 4G and 5G versions will be separate. The 4G will feature the Snapdragon 720G with 50W fast charging, while the 5G will boast the Snapdragon 765G with 65W fast charging.

Moving on, the Reno 5 and Pro + may not get 4G versions in the global market. The Reno 5 Pro might feature the MediaTek Dimensity 100+ chipset paired with 8GB of RAM, and the global model will be powered by the Snapdragon 765G chip.

The Reno 5 series is also speculated to arrive in four color variants – Starry Dream, Aurora Blue, Midnight Black, and Star Wish Red. Additionally, there could be a black leather model too.

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ is the only flagship in the series that will feature the Snapdragon 870 SoC, also known as the Snapdragon 865 Ultra. It will have the same Sony IMX689 48MP camera sensor as the Oppo Find X2 and the OnePlus 8 Pro. The design of the Oppo Reno 5 series will have significant similarities to the Reno 4 lineup.

However, the Reno 5 Pro + will only be accessible to the Chinese market.