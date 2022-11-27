South Indian actress wins title of India's 'Most Popular Female Star'
The success of the South cinema has propelled the South Indian stars to fame, helping them reach new highs.
Ormax India recently released the list of most popular female filmstars in India, and to many people's surprise, the crown went to a South Indian diva.
Competing against Bollywood divas like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, South Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu won the title of the ‘Most Popular Female Star’ of India.
The Pushpa star beat her fellow stars to secure the spot. She was followed by Alia Bhatt. The third position was taken by Nayanthara.
The fourth, fifth and sixth spots were taken by Kajal Aggarwal, Deepika Padukone and Rashmika Mandanna, respectively.
Katrina Kaif secured the seventh spot while the last three positions on the list were taken by Anushka Shetty, Keerthy Suresh and Trisha.
On the work front, Prabhu was last seen in Hari-Harish’s Yashoda.
