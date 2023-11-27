Imran Khan’s accountability aide Shahzad Akabar unharmed in acid attack in UK

ISLAMABAD – Shahzad Akbar, who was the special assistant on accountability to former prime minister Imran Khan, said on Monday he came an acid under an attack by unknown assailants in the United Kingdom.
Akbar served as special aide during the PTI government in Pakistan. He left Pakistan shortly after the PTI chief was ousted from the PM’s office through a no-confidence vote in April 2022. Since then, he has been living in exile in the UK.
He shared the details of the attack on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.
“Last evening I was attacked at my address in England (where I am living in exile with my family) by unknown assailant/s who threw acidic liquid at me”.
🚨Last evening I was attacked at my address in England (where I am living in exile with my family) by unknown assailant/s who threw acidic liquid at me. Thankfully my wife and children are safe, however I got some injuries but nothing life-threatening. Police and emergency…— Mirza Shahzad Akbar (@ShazadAkbar) November 27, 2023
Saying his wife and children are safe, however he got some injuries but nothing life-threatening. “Police and emergency services arrived instantly and house being protected now,” he added.
“I will not be intimidated nor bow down to those who are doing this,” Akbar said.
Pakistani rupee continues to show resistance against US dollar in the open market on Monday amid positive economic indicators.
On first working day of the week, the US dollar in open market stands at 284 for buying and 287.15 for selling.
Euro price moves up to 310.71 for buying and 311.31 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 357.55 for buying, and 358.2 for selling after marginal increase.
UAE Dirham AED stands at 77.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal also witnessed slight fall and new price stands at 75.94.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|284
|287.15
|Euro
|EUR
|310.71
|311.31
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.55
|358.2
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.55
|77.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.94
|76.09
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.85
|187.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.53
|759.53
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.8
|39.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.79
|41.89
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.52
|36.62
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.89
|1.92
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.38
|925.38
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.9
|172.9
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.25
|26.55
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.05
|742.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.63
|78.33
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.2
|212.7
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.08
|27.18
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.39
|322.89
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8
|8.04
KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan continue to climb higher on Monday amid surge in global trend.
On Monday, the price of 24-karat gold stands at Rs215,500 per tola, and 10 gram costs Rs184,750 per tola.
Single tola of 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs198,550, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs189, 525 and 18k gold rate stands at Rs162,450.00 for 1 tola.
In the international market, the price of bullion hovers around $2010 per ounce with incrrease of around $8.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Karachi
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Quetta
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Attock
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Multan
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.