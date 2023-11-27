Imran Khan’s accountability aide Shahzad Akabar unharmed in acid attack in UK

ISLAMABAD – Shahzad Akbar, who was the special assistant on accountability to former prime minister Imran Khan, said on Monday he came an acid under an attack by unknown assailants in the United Kingdom.

Akbar served as special aide during the PTI government in Pakistan. He left Pakistan shortly after the PTI chief was ousted from the PM’s office through a no-confidence vote in April 2022. Since then, he has been living in exile in the UK.

He shared the details of the attack on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

“Last evening I was attacked at my address in England (where I am living in exile with my family) by unknown assailant/s who threw acidic liquid at me”.

🚨Last evening I was attacked at my address in England (where I am living in exile with my family) by unknown assailant/s who threw acidic liquid at me. Thankfully my wife and children are safe, however I got some injuries but nothing life-threatening. Police and emergency… — Mirza Shahzad Akbar (@ShazadAkbar) November 27, 2023

Saying his wife and children are safe, however he got some injuries but nothing life-threatening. “Police and emergency services arrived instantly and house being protected now,” he added.

“I will not be intimidated nor bow down to those who are doing this,” Akbar said.