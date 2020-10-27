Here’s how to have the right skincare regime according to your age

When it comes to skincare in this particular era, we’re all pretty much full of information. Most of us know the difference between hyaluronic acid and salicylic acid, and we probably know that we should never skip SPF. However, many of us may not be aware of when and how to use this array of products. More so, you might as well not need the list of all those fancy skincare products. This article aims to give a better understanding of your skin to utilize targeted products that are more effective.

In your 20’s

According to experts, your 20’s is a time when you should be more focused on maintaining and preventing rather than correction. So hydrating your skin and protecting it with SPF should be your two core concerns regarding skincare. Subsequently, hyaluronic acid is the best of all and works for all skin types and tones. When it comes to sunscreen, you should be really religious about it. Because your 20’s are the time when you should start preventing your skin from premature ageing caused by the sun’s UV rays. Lastly, adult acne is also commonly seen in individuals in their 20’s. So you should also be on the lookout for products that restore sebum balance and soothe breakouts with salicylic acid and zinc.

In your 30’s

You are most likely to notice considerable differences in your skin between the age of 30 and 40. Now is the time to take both corrective and preventive steps. The most severe damage experienced by people in their 30’s is signs of ageing caused by sun damage. Consequently, it will be great for you to add an eye cream to your skincare regime and go heavy on your moisturizer. Moreover, you should add L-ascorbic acid, which is a potent form of Vitamin C – It helps to brighten and protect your skin and make it firm.

40 and above

As soon as you reach your 40’s, the skin becomes thinner and less elastic as collagen is systematically broken down and, as a result, produces less oil. As a result, it increases dryness, dark circles, and a rougher skin texture. To combat these problems, you should go for rich moisturizers to rebuild volume from within and use mild cleansers that won’t strip off the natural oils from your face. It’s also time to use other powerful antioxidants and active ingredients like peptides that help stimulate and increase collagen production and the use of retinol. Lastly, at this point, avoid harsh treatments and always be on the lookout for good moisturizers.

