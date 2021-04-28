Ertugrul actress Burcu Kiratli shows off hopscotch skills (VIDEO)
Share
Leading Turkish actress Burcu Kıratlı aka Gokce Hatun is an avid social media user who keeps her fans updated regularly through her social media handles.
This time around the Turkish beauty was spotted spending some quality leisure time at home nowadays. Staying true to her persona, she gave a glimpse of her post-marriage life to her massive fans following.
Turning to her Instagram handle, the 31-year-old looked beyond stunning wearing a short white T-shirt as she amused herself while playing hopscotch at home.
View this post on Instagram
Her dog also attempted to play the game as she posted a series of multiple pictures and wrote: “When I'm hopping at home.”
Earlier, Kiratli sharing her wedding pictures leaving her fans gushing. Tying the knot with a famed Turkish singer named Sinan Akçıl, the bride beamed with happiness as she looked divine in her wedding gown.
The 31-year-old star twirled in her stunning ensemble and posed along with the love of her life.
View this post on Instagram
Ertuğrul actress Burcu Kiratli stuns fans in ... 11:50 PM | 13 Apr, 2021
Turkish actress Burcu Kiratli looks delighted after reaching three million followers on photo-video sharing platform ...
- Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna donate 100 oxygen tanks for Covid-19 ...03:31 PM | 28 Apr, 2021
- Youth icon Minal Khan announced ambassador for TECNO’s new Gaming ...03:07 PM | 28 Apr, 2021
- Policeman martyred, several injured in Chaman blast02:50 PM | 28 Apr, 2021
-
-
-
-
- Ayeza Khan’s new dance video takes internet by storm02:03 PM | 28 Apr, 2021
- 13 Pakistanis among Forbes 30 Under 3007:18 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
- Celebrity babies born in 202105:19 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
- Pakistani passport still fourth-worst for international travel in 202110:31 AM | 17 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021: Pakistan issues new guidelines to stem third Covid wave12:15 PM | 14 Apr, 2021