Ertugrul actress Burcu Kiratli shows off hopscotch skills (VIDEO)

Leading Turkish actress Burcu Kıratlı aka Gokce Hatun is an avid social media user who keeps her fans updated regularly through her social media handles.

This time around the Turkish beauty was spotted spending some quality leisure time at home nowadays. Staying true to her persona, she gave a glimpse of her post-marriage life to her massive fans following.

Turning to her Instagram handle, the 31-year-old looked beyond stunning wearing a short white T-shirt as she amused herself while playing hopscotch at home.

Her dog also attempted to play the game as she posted a series of multiple pictures and wrote: “When I'm hopping at home.”

Earlier, Kiratli sharing her wedding pictures leaving her fans gushing. Tying the knot with a famed Turkish singer named Sinan Akçıl, the bride beamed with happiness as she looked divine in her wedding gown.

The 31-year-old star twirled in her stunning ensemble and posed along with the love of her life.

