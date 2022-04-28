Muslims to observe Shab-e-Qadr tonight

ISLAMABAD – Muslims across the world will observe the night of blessings and benediction, considered to be equal to praying for 1000 months with due solemnity around the world.

Faithfuls will perform special prayers and will engage in religious discussions in mosques in line with the traditional practice of seeking mercy and blessings of the Almighty.

Many believers also visit graveyards to seek eternal blessings for the departed souls of their family members.

Ramadan, the holiest month of the year, is associated with spirituality as Muslims fast from dawn to dusk and offer prayers to grow spiritually and become closer to the Almighty.

However, the spirituality reaches unparalleled heights on Shab-e-Qadr – the night also known as Laylat al-'Azama and Laylat al-Sharaf. It is considered to be the holiest night of the year for Muslims and marks the night when the first verses of the Qur'an were revealed to the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH).

According to Hazrat Aisha RA, the wife of Prophet Muhammad PBUH, Prophet said, ‘Look for Lailat-ul-Qadr in the odd nights of the last ten days of Ramadan.’

The Quran devotes a special Surah, a chapter, to the night, which says; ‘Indeed, We sent the Qur’an down during the Night of Power. And what can make you know what the Night of Power is? The Night of Power is better than a thousand months. The angels and the Spirit descend therein by permission of their Lord for every matter. Peace it is until the emergence of dawn.’ (97:1-5).

Some believers however claimed that the exact date of the revelation was unknown so the prayers are done on all odd nights in the last days of Ramadan.