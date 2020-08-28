Development of construction sector key to economic stability, growth: PM Imran
08:34 AM | 28 Aug, 2020
Development of construction sector key to economic stability, growth: PM Imran
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan said the development of the construction sector is the key to the stability and growth of the country's economy. 

While chairing a weekly meeting of National Coordination Committee for Housing, Construction and Development in Islamabad, he said the promotion of this sector and providing facilities for investors, builders and developers associated with this sector is top priority of the government.

The Prime Minister directed all the Chief Secretaries to expedite the process of approval of pending applications for construction and to ensure that decisions on all applications are completed within the stipulated time, the Radio Pakistan reported.

The Chairman of CDA apprised the Prime Minister of the concessions given in the construction sector in the Federal Capital Territory, the approvals given so far for commercial, residential construction, projects to be started in the near future, Park Enclave III project and Blue Area.

