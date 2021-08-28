Pakistan must be part of 'sustainable' solution in Afghanistan, says US Senator
WASHINGTON – United States Senator Lindsey Graham Friday termed Pakistan ‘a key member’ for any sustainable solution in the war-raked Afghanistan.
The 66-year-old made the statement after speaking to Pakistan’s envoy to the US regarding the unfolding situation following the Taliban takeover.
In a series of tweets, the US senator acknowledged the significance of the South Asian country while saying that the region is ‘very complicated’. He also termed the current phase as ‘dangerous times’ in wake of recent developments.
Any sustainable solution in Afghanistan must include Pakistan.— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 27, 2021
We all must remember Pakistan is a nuclear-armed nation, and there is a Pakistan version of the Taliban who wishes topple the Pakistani government and military.
Very complicated region and dangerous times.
Graham emphasized that Pakistan is a nuclear-armed nation and that it has its own version of the militants who wish to ‘topple the Pakistani government and military’.
The lawmaker further appreciated the efforts of Pakistan’s incumbent government in evacuating the US citizens, allies, and other nations from the Afghan capital. Reports claimed that Pakistan has evacuated a total of 7,629 people of different nationalities through air and land routes.
Following the tweets from Lindsey, the Pakistani Ambassador also shared a tweet saying he had spoken to Graham on the evolving situation in Afghanistan and briefed him on Pakistan's efforts to support evacuations from Afghanistan.
Just spoke to Senator Graham on the evolving situation in Afghanistan. Briefed him on our efforts to support evacuations from Afghanistan. @PakinUSA @ForeignOfficePk https://t.co/kKmZVx5IxG— Asad M. Khan (@asadmk17) August 27, 2021
FM Qureshi, US Senator Lindsey Graham discusses ... 11:14 AM | 17 Jan, 2020
WASHINGTON - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that there is no military solution to the Afghan issue In ...
Earlier, Lindsey expressed his shock at the US President’s decision not to include Pakistan in the strategy for withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan. He also warned that ignoring neighboring countries could be disastrous.
He stressed that peace in Afghanistan was ultimately the shared responsibility of all Afghan parties as well as key international stakeholders.
