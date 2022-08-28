Army’s aviation teams evacuate 110 stranded people in Swat

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army’s aviation teams on Sunday rescued and evacuated 110 stranded people from Khwazakhela to Kanju Cantt in Swat, said ISPR.

According to the media wing of Pakistan Army, four special army aviation helicopters took part in this operation. The stranded people are being provided meals and necessary medical care.

Meanwhile, Dir Scouts has established Flood Relief Control Centre. In case of emergency or assistance required public can contact Dir scouts flood Relief control room on following numbers: 03091311310, 03235780067 and 0945-825526.

Pakistan Army is utilising all available resources to help the flood-affected people including immediate medical care at the medical camps set up by army.

According to ISPR, today Aerial relief operation was undertaken by Pakistan Army in District Rajanpur.

Aid in the shape of ration bags and tents was provided to the affectees.

Pakistan Army continued rescue and relief operations also in all flood hit areas of districts Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur.

Pakistan Army teams rescued number of people stranded in affected area including women and children along with their belongings and shifted them to the safer places.

People living in relief camps are being provided with cooked food and dry ration.

First team of Pakistan Army troops have reached on ground Khana Bodosh site where these families were struck.

According to ISPR, the follow up army troops have crossed Barikot. Pakistan army aviation helicopters have flown and on their way to the location.