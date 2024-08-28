What is the deadline for Pakistani students to apply for Young Scientists’ Fellowship Program? 

The deadline for Pakistanis to apply for the Young Scientists’ Fellowship Program (YSTP) is August 31.
This programme is being facilitated with the support of the Mustafa Science and Technology Foundation (MSTF) and COMSTECH, the OIC Standing Committee on Scientific and Technical Cooperation.
The fellowship, hosted at the Sharif University of Technology in Tehran, is aimed at fostering young scientists from Islamic countries. The programme focuses on several research areas, including Mechanical Engineering, Renewable Energy, IOT and ICT, Water and Environment, Oil and Gas, Earthquake Studies, Electronics, Nano Biochemistry, Transportation, Data Science and AI, Entrepreneurship and Innovation, and Biotechnology and Biomedical Engineering.
The initiative aims to build capacity and nurture the next generation of scientists, aligning with the values and needs of Islamic societies. The fellowship offers short-term opportunities lasting 6-12 months to young scholars, technologists, and faculty members under 40 who hold at least a Master's degree.
This fellowship will expose participants to recent scientific and technological advancements in the Islamic world, facilitate knowledge exchange through networking, and strengthen international ties to advance science and technology.
The programme also seeks to deepen international collaborations, enhance research quality, broaden knowledge, and address key scientific and technological challenges within Islamic countries through global cooperation.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 28, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 365.2 for buying, and 368.70 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.6 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|365.2
|368.70
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.60
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.93
|189.18
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.6
|740.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
