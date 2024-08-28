What is the deadline for Pakistani students to apply for Young Scientists’ Fellowship Program? 

The deadline for Pakistanis to apply for the Young Scientists’ Fellowship Program (YSTP) is August 31.

This programme is being facilitated with the support of the Mustafa Science and Technology Foundation (MSTF) and COMSTECH, the OIC Standing Committee on Scientific and Technical Cooperation.

The fellowship, hosted at the Sharif University of Technology in Tehran, is aimed at fostering young scientists from Islamic countries. The programme focuses on several research areas, including Mechanical Engineering, Renewable Energy, IOT and ICT, Water and Environment, Oil and Gas, Earthquake Studies, Electronics, Nano Biochemistry, Transportation, Data Science and AI, Entrepreneurship and Innovation, and Biotechnology and Biomedical Engineering.

The initiative aims to build capacity and nurture the next generation of scientists, aligning with the values and needs of Islamic societies. The fellowship offers short-term opportunities lasting 6-12 months to young scholars, technologists, and faculty members under 40 who hold at least a Master's degree.

This fellowship will expose participants to recent scientific and technological advancements in the Islamic world, facilitate knowledge exchange through networking, and strengthen international ties to advance science and technology.

The programme also seeks to deepen international collaborations, enhance research quality, broaden knowledge, and address key scientific and technological challenges within Islamic countries through global cooperation.