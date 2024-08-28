English batter Dawid Malan retires from international cricket

English cricketer Dawid Malan surprised fans by announcing his retirement from international cricket.

The aggressive English cricketer is among those who have achieved the milestone of scoring centuries in all three formats for England.

Malan last represented England in the 2023 ICC World Cup, after which he was dropped from the team.

Dawid Malan played 22 Tests, 30 ODIs, and 62 T20 matches for England, scoring a total of 4,416 runs.

During his career, Malan also held the distinction of being the top-ranked T20 batter in the ICC rankings.