Karsaz accident: Suspect Natasha Danish tests 'positive' for drug use

KARACHI – Evidence of highly addictive crystal metham-phetamine, also known as ice, found in medical reports of Natasha Danish, who killed two motorists and injured five other persons in Karsaz accident in Karachi.

After arresting her, police sent her blood and urine samples for medical examination to different laboratories. The reports have revealed that she was high on ice when the deadly incident took place, local media reported.

“Traces of ice were found in her urine,” ARY reported.

However, the SSP investigation stated that Natasha's report is being included in the investigation. The report is currently being kept confidential and will be presented in court.

Earlier this month, a man and her daughter were tragically killed by a speeding SUV in Karsaz.

A CCTV footage shows the luxury SUV speeding in a service lane before colliding with a motorcycle, resulting in the deaths of 26-year-old Aamna Arif and her 60-year-old father, Imran Arif.

A court in Karachi has sent Natasha on a 14-day judicial remand after the fatal accident.