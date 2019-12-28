Asad Umar dances his heart out at son’s wedding
ISLAMABAD - Former finance minister Asad Umar 's video dancing his heart out at his son’s wedding broke the internet Thursday.
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader was shaking his leg on Abrar ul Haq’s ‘Billo’ at his son’s mehndi function. Umar’s moves are the coolest thing you will see today.
The former finance minister made his way back to the federal cabinet on November 19 as he was sworn in as the minister for planning and development.
Watch it here:
Twitter has reacted to Asad Umar 's dance, mixed reactions were being observed, let's have a look at some of the tweets:
When your heart smiles you dance.. Asad umar sb.. Baitay ki shadi Mubarak ho.. https://t.co/G097HX4PVV— rabbab malik (@rabbabmalik) December 25, 2019
One of the best things on internet today. Mr. Cool @Asad_Umar showing his 'off the field' skills 🥰 pic.twitter.com/D7GWDuUR1i— Rizwan Ahmad Ghilzai (@RizwanGhilzai) December 25, 2019
Wah, Asad Umar’s got quite the dance moves— Bilal Lakhani (@MBilalLakhani) December 25, 2019
Four days after my interview, he hasn’t resigned & is enjoying his son’s wedding😅#JinxBroken pic.twitter.com/9LUF8sE52W
Loved it ❤️— jabir burhan (@jabirburhan) December 26, 2019
After destroying the country, here Mr. Asad Umar presenting the Dance.— Muhammad Azeem Ikram 🇵🇰 (@azeem_ikram7) December 25, 2019
