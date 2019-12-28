Asad Umar dances his heart out at son’s wedding
01:26 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
Asad Umar dances his heart out at son’s wedding
ISLAMABAD - Former finance minister Asad Umar 's video dancing his heart out at his son’s wedding broke the internet Thursday.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader was shaking his leg on Abrar ul Haq’s ‘Billo’ at his son’s mehndi function. Umar’s moves are the coolest thing you will see today.

The former finance minister made his way back to the federal cabinet on November 19 as he was sworn in as the minister for planning and development. 

Watch it here:

Twitter has reacted to Asad Umar 's dance, mixed reactions were being observed, let's have a look at some of the tweets:

Have anything to add? Share in the comments box below. 

TOP LISTS

