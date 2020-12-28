Sindh govt approaches FIA to investigate ‘fake holiday circular’

KARACHI – Sindh government on Sunday approached the cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) over ‘fake circulation of holiday’ on December 28 in the province on social media.

The letter shared on social media platforms is fake, claims Sindh government.

In a letter written to the FIA, Sindh government informed that a fake circular of holiday in Sindh government departments on December 28 is circulating on social media, and asked to take action against the persons involved.

The FIA has also been requested to remove the fake circular from the social media platforms.