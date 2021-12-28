Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain celebrate their second wedding anniversary
Share
Pakistani celebrity couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are quite a power couple, given Aziz is much loved through her body of work and the latter is always in the headlines for his opinions.
As the much-adored couple complete two years of togetherness, the Ranjha Ranjha Kardi star dished details about her relationship dynamics with husband Yasir.
Taking to Instagram handle, the 24-year-old penned a perfect anniversary note expressing her love and admiration and wrote,
"Happy 2nd Anniversary baby♥️ Still happy and content with my decision of marrying you. I love you to the moon and ….. i’ll come back you can stay there"
View this post on Instagram
Sharing some stunning throwback glimpses of their wedding, Iqra shared breathtaking portraits where they beamed with happiness as they danced their heart out at their wedding festivities.
"I pray for our better and loving future and most importantnly our growing Family", she concluded.
Reciprocating the love, Yasir Hussain also penned a heartfelt note of appreciation as he expressed his adoration for his lady love.
"Happy anniversary meri jaan @iiqraaziz . Yeh 2 saal kesy guzry sirf mai janta hun… I mean pata hi nahi chala .bilkul bhi . Shadi kya cheez hoti hai .. samajh agaya I mean kitni khoobsurat cheez hoti hai yeh samajh aya Dar k maary aik sher yaad agaya", the Baandi actor hilariously wrote.
View this post on Instagram
Earlier, Yasir and Iqra got hitched in December 2019 after Yasir proposed his lady love at the LSA 2019. They welcomed their first child Kabir in July this year.
On the work front, Iqra's blockbuster drama serial Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 set a benchmark of its own as it amassed more than two billion views on Youtube.
'Meet Kabir Hussain' - Iqra Aziz posts first ... 06:00 PM | 23 Dec, 2021
Pakistani celebrity power couple Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz have mastered the art to leave the internet into a frenzy ...
- Why farm yard manure use is essential?08:49 AM | 25 Dec, 2021
- Understand your land and increase profit06:29 AM | 22 Dec, 2021
- MOU signed| Department of Irrigation under Department of Agriculture, ...08:48 AM | 20 Dec, 2021
- Crop Insurance: Farmer Friendly Program07:54 AM | 19 Dec, 2021
- Rainwater conservation methods in rainfed areas07:10 AM | 18 Dec, 2021
- Indian cricket boss Ganguly catches coronavirus07:28 PM | 28 Dec, 2021
-
- Education key to healthy social order, says top Pakistani general in ...06:40 PM | 28 Dec, 2021
-
-
-
-
- Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain celebrate their second wedding anniversary05:17 PM | 28 Dec, 2021
- PM Imran is 2021's most admired man in Pakistan, YouGov survey shows09:53 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021