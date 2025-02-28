Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

NADRA establishes special counters at post offices to facilitate public

LAHORE – The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has set up special counters at various post offices in various cities of Punjab, including Lahore, to facilitate citizens.

The NADRA counters have been established at five major post offices in Lahore, and in selected districts of the Lahore division.

These counters have been set up in Lahore Cantt, GPO, and Manga Mandi, along with other locations such as Sher Shah Colony, Shahdara, Qila Sheikhupura, and Kasur.

These counters have been established by NADRA in collaboration with the Pakistan Post to provide citizens with easy access to their registration services.

Moreover, NADRA has also set up special counters at post offices in Narowal, Gujranwala, Sialkot, and Okara to meet the growing population and the registration needs of the citizens.

NADRA issues various identity documents to citizens of Pakistan and residents after completing the due verification.

It issues national identity card, B-Form, Family Registration Certificates, Pakistan Origin Card and other documents.

Earlier this month, NADRA addressed public concerns regarding biometric verification failures faced by citizens at banks and telecom operators.

“NADRA’s biometric system is fully functional, and any authentication issues encountered by users are not due to NADRA’s database,” it said in a statement.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

