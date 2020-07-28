Men booked in Rawalpindi for harassing transgenders
07:02 PM | 28 Jul, 2020
Men booked in Rawalpindi for harassing transgenders
ISLAMABAD - Rawalpindi police on Tuesday registered a case against armed men for torturing and harassing a group of transgender.

The action comes after CPO Mohammad Ahsan Younas took notice of the incident after a viral video of the mistreatment with transgenders went viral.

The accused persons in the video have been identified, the police said, adding that they will be arrested soon.

The victims had approached the protection centre to seek justice, said the police and vowed to ensure the protection of transgender rights.

