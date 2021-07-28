Ex-CM Sindh Arbab Ghulam Rahim appointed as PM's aide on Sindh affairs

ISLAMABAD – In another addition in the cabinet of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Dr. Arbab Ghulam Rahim, former Chief Minister, Sindh, has been appointed as special assistant on Sindh Affairs.

A notification issued by the Prime Minister Office said: The Prime Minister, in term of rule 4(6) of the Rules of Business, 1973 read with serial No.1A of Schedule V-A of the said Rules, has been pleasured to appoint Dr. Arbab Ghulam Rahim, as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Sindh Affair.”

It further added that the appointment is on honorary capacity.

Rahim, who is a traditional opponent of the PPP in Sindh, also remained Chief Minister of the South-Eastern province from 2004 to 2007. He joined the ruling party earlier this month.

More to follow…