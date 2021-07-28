Sajid Sadpara scales K2 amid expedition to search father’s body

SAKRDU – Sajid Ali Sadpara, the son of legendary late mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara, Wednesday successfully climbed the second tallest peak in the world.

Sajid is on an expedition from June 25 to search the dead body of father Ali Sadpara who went missing along with two other mountaineers during K2 winter ascent 2021.

The official account of Sajid announced the summit news as the young boy from Skardu conquered the savage mountain along with Canadian filmmaker Elia Saikaly and Pasang Kaji Sherpa.

secure and preserve it at a safe location for further possibilities. Being at a very technical and dangerous slope, retrieving it in first place is challenging. In order to honour my father #AliSadpara and lost companions,I have once again set my foot on the summit of K2 this 2/n — Sajid Ali Sadpara (@sajid_sadpara) July 28, 2021

Expressing gratitude for the latest feat, the young Sadpara requested everyone not to share the pictures of the dead bodies.

stage after consulting families and experts. I am thankful to whole nation for their love and prayers. I request everyone at K2 not to share any photo/video of the bodies, as it’s very painful for all families and friends. #MissionSadpara #K2Search #HonourAliSadpara pic.twitter.com/siBfU7njoV — Sajid Ali Sadpara (@sajid_sadpara) July 28, 2021

“With whole nation waiting and looking to hear about search and recovery of their hero Ali Sadpara. We are lucky enough to find the bodies of my companions from K2,” he said while adding that the shifting of the dead bodies from might K2 is not a cumbersome process.

“Possibilities of retrieving bodies without further damages and without risking lives would be done at a later stage after consulting families and experts”, the tweet stated.

On Monday, the remains of Pakistani mountaineering legend Muhammad Ali Sadpara, Iceland's John Snorri, and Juan Pablo Mohr from Chile were spotted near a narrow gully just hundreds of metres from the summit. Reports stated that the bodies of the mountaineers are intact and frozen at an altitude of 7,800 meters (25,600 feet).