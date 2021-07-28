Sajid Sadpara scales K2 amid expedition to search father’s body
02:25 PM | 28 Jul, 2021
Sajid Sadpara scales K2 amid expedition to search father’s body
SAKRDU – Sajid Ali Sadpara, the son of legendary late mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara, Wednesday successfully climbed the second tallest peak in the world.

Sajid is on an expedition from June 25 to search the dead body of father Ali Sadpara who went missing along with two other mountaineers during K2 winter ascent 2021.

The official account of Sajid announced the summit news as the young boy from Skardu conquered the savage mountain along with Canadian filmmaker Elia Saikaly and Pasang Kaji Sherpa.

Expressing gratitude for the latest feat, the young Sadpara requested everyone not to share the pictures of the dead bodies.

“With whole nation waiting and looking to hear about search and recovery of their hero Ali Sadpara. We are lucky enough to find the bodies of my companions from K2,” he said while adding that the shifting of the dead bodies from might K2 is not a cumbersome process.

“Possibilities of retrieving bodies without further damages and without risking lives would be done at a later stage after consulting families and experts”, the tweet stated.

Bodies of Ali Sadpara, John Snorri and Juan Pablo ... 06:45 PM | 26 Jul, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Mountaineer Sajid Ali Sadpara has found three bodies, including his father Muhammad Ali Sadpara's, ...

On Monday, the remains of Pakistani mountaineering legend Muhammad Ali Sadpara, Iceland's John Snorri, and Juan Pablo Mohr from Chile were spotted near a narrow gully just hundreds of metres from the summit. Reports stated that the bodies of the mountaineers are intact and frozen at an altitude of 7,800 meters (25,600 feet).

Sajid Sadpara to scale K2 in search of Ali ... 10:30 AM | 25 Jun, 2021

Famed mountaineer Ali Sadpara’s son Sajid Sadpara on Thursday announced that he will summit the K2 once again to ...

