Search

Pakistan

Judge's wife gets bail in domestic help abuse case

Web Desk 09:35 AM | 28 Jul, 2023
Judge's wife gets bail in domestic help abuse case
Source: File photo

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday granted protective bail to Soumia Asim, the wife of a civil judge who has been accused of torturing her teenage domestic help. Justice Farooq Haider approved her request for anticipatory bail until August 1, directing authorities not to arrest her during this period.

The case came to light earlier this week when a 14-year-old girl, working as a domestic help in the judge’s house, was found with severe injuries and was taken to a hospital in Lahore. The victim’s family alleged that the judge’s wife, Soumia, had subjected their child to brutal torture.

The case was registered at Police Station Humak based on the complaint of the girl’s father, Manga Khan, under sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Following the registration of the case, Soumia Asim expressed her willingness to cooperate with the investigation into the allegations. Meanwhile, the victim’s medical report revealed 15 serious wounds all over her body, particularly on her head and face. The report also stated that she had been denied treatment for seven months, which exacerbated her injuries.

Although the victim was later shifted to Lahore from Sargodha for proper treatment, the doctors were not optimistic about her condition.

Despite the police conducting raids at possible hideouts in Lahore and Gujranwala, they failed to apprehend Soumia Asim.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the complainant had sent his daughter to work as a domestic help at the judge’s house seven months ago with a monthly salary of Rs10,000, based on a reference from an acquaintance named Chaudhry Mukhtar. The girl’s parents learned about the torture she was enduring when they went to visit her on July 23.

Upon entering the judge’s house, they heard their daughter crying, and upon reaching her room, they discovered her in a wounded condition. The complainant stated in the FIR that his daughter had been severely tortured by the judge’s wife, with torture marks found all over her body.

The injuries included swelling on her lips and eyes, broken teeth, ribs, and strangling marks on her neck, with her head wounds infested with maggots.

The complainant accused Soumia of torturing and illegally confining his daughter since the day she started working at the judge’s house and demanded action against her for the alleged crimes.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Court fines Punjab IGP, home secretary for dereliction in Parvez Elahi case

11:52 AM | 27 Jul, 2023

Sanam Javed’s husband Atiq Riaz arrested in Jinnah House attack case

12:05 PM | 26 Jul, 2023

PTI chairman appears before FIA investigators in US cipher case

11:02 PM | 25 Jul, 2023

Civil judge, wife booked for alleged torture on domestic worker

10:32 AM | 25 Jul, 2023

ECP issues non-bailable arrest warrants of Imran Khan in contempt case

06:53 PM | 24 Jul, 2023

Decomposed body of Karachi policeman’s wife found in house 

03:03 PM | 24 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Fact check: Shehryar Chishti doesn’t control K-Electric, original ...

11:29 AM | 28 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – July 28, 2023

09:13 AM | 28 Jul, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 28, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 28, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 288.9 292.15
Euro EUR 319.5 323
UK Pound Sterling GBP 372 375.7
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 80.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.8 77.6
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 766.54 774.54
Canadian Dollar CAD 224 226.2
China Yuan CNY 39.13 39.53
Danish Krone DKK 42.34 42.74
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.53
Japanese Yen JPY 1.95 2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 939.13 948.13
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.13 63.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.36 181.36
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.95 28.25
Omani Riyal OMR 748.62 756.62
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.18 79.88
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.5 27.8
Swiss Franc CHF 333.43 335.93
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 28, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today
 

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,650 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,750.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (28 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Karachi PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Islamabad PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Peshawar PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Quetta PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Sialkot PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Attock PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Gujranwala PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Jehlum PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Multan PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Bahawalpur PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Gujrat PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Nawabshah PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Chakwal PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Hyderabad PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Nowshehra PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Sargodha PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Faisalabad PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Mirpur PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: