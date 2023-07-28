Pakistan says not holding any talks with TTP

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has firmly denied engaging in any talks with individuals or groups involved in terrorist activities within the country. This stance has been reiterated, with a clear statement that such dialogues will not be entertained in the future either.

During a regular media briefing at the Foreign Office, the spokesperson responded to queries about the Afghan Taliban’s suggestion to hold talks with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The spokesperson emphasized that Pakistan’s position remains unwavering, stating that they will not negotiate with those responsible for killing Pakistani civilians and law enforcement personnel, and who do not acknowledge the country’s Constitution. This position has been communicated clearly to those who propose such talks.

In a separate interview with a British media outlet, the Foreign Office spokesperson emphasized that Pakistan’s perspective on the situation in Afghanistan differs from that of the Afghan foreign ministry.

Regarding the civil war in India’s Manipur region, Pakistan has officially commented on the developments and expressed concerns about the safety and security of minorities and their places of worship in India. Pakistan believes it is crucial for the Indian government to ensure the protection of minorities.

Pakistan is actively working to find a resolution for the Black Sea Grain Initiative (BSGI) and has made it clear that it remains neutral in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The Foreign Minister has reiterated that a negotiated settlement is essential to bring peace to both countries and their people.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had a conversation with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, sharing Pakistan’s perspective on the stalled BSGI and its potential implications for global food inflation. They also discussed ways to revive the initiative through constructive dialogue, accommodating the concerns of all parties. Additionally, Bilawal addressed the issue of recurring acts of desecration of the Holy Quran and urged the UN to develop a comprehensive strategy to combat Islamophobia.

In response to the condemnable incident of the burning of the Quran in Denmark, Pakistan summoned a senior Danish diplomat to protest. Pakistan strongly condemned the desecration and demanded appropriate measures to stop such acts of hatred and incitement, emphasizing that such actions insult Muslims worldwide and fuel tensions between communities and nations.

The Foreign Office spokesperson pointed out that these acts do not fall under freedom of expression and are offensive and irresponsible. They cited the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights’ statement that speech and acts inciting religious hatred against Muslims are unacceptable.