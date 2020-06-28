Pakistan shoots down 9th Indian spy quadcopter of this year
11:06 PM | 28 Jun, 2020
RAWALPINDI – Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar Sunday said Pakistan Army troops had shot down an Indian spying quadcopter in Hot Spring Sector along the line of control (LOC).
In a tweet, he said the quadcopter had intruded 850 meters on Pakistan's side of the LOC . "This is the 9th Indian quadcopter shot down by Pakistan Army troops this year," he added.
