NA resumes crucial session on no-trust motion against PM Imran today

ISLAMABAD – A significant session of the National Assembly with no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan on agenda will be resumed today (Monday).

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser will chair the session, which was put off on Friday after offering Fateha for deceased parliamentarians following the traditions of the House.

The Opposition believes that the prime minister had lost majority in the lower house of the parliament after several ruling PTI lawmakers defected the party.

“This House is of the view that the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mr Imran Khan, has lost the confidence of the majority of the members of the National Assembly of Pakistan; therefore he should cease to hold office," said the Opposition in its resolution.

The NA speaker faced backlash from the Opposition on Friday after he adjourned the session without tabling the no-confidence motion.

Addressing a press conference after the NA session, the Opposition leaders warned of strong reaction if the motion is not presented against the premier.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said in a tweet, "NA Speaker continues to trample upon constitutional provisions. This partisan behaviour does not suit the custodian of the House. Adjournment of NA session is part of desperate efforts to disrupt no-confidence process. U cannot stop the inevitable through such underhand tactics!"

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also said that the speaker was using weak excuses to delay the no-confidence.

"Speaker provided another weak excuses to avoid tabling no confidence motion in National Assembly today. Imran can’t run forever. PM has no sportsman sprit and cannot face defeat with grace. The once great Kaptaan will go down like a rat on a sinking ship," Bilawa said.

‘Foreign hands behind move to topple PTI govt’

A day earlier, PM Imran Khan, addressing the ‘Amr Bil Maroof’ rally in the capital, mentioned an international conspiracy aimed at toppling PTI regime.

Addressing a huge crowd, Khan claimed that foreign powers plotted the ‘conspiracy’ to send his coalition government at the centre packing through a no-confidence motion tabled by the country’s joint opposition.

The premier called a letter as ‘evidence’ of foreign elements behind the political instability saying corrupt politicians were paid to change Pakistan’s foreign policy. We know from what places attempts are being to pressure us. We have been threatened in writing but we will not compromise on national interest, he added.

South Punjab Amendment Bill

A constitutional amendment bill, seeking creation of South Punjab province, is also part of the today’s agenda.

On Friday, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who belongs to Multan, presented the constitutional amendment bill for the establishment of the South Punjab province to National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Radio Pakistan reported.

“On the request of the foreign minister, the speaker directed the officials to make the bill part of the agenda of the House on Monday,” the report said.

The southern Punjab region consists of three administrative divisions — Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan. The region has 11 districts – Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Vehari, Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalnagar.

Southern Punjab has been a relatively impoverished region as compared to districts in north and central Punjab. People of this region have complained of being neglected in distribution of resources and called for greater autonomy.