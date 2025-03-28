Rumeysa Ozturk among 300 stripped of US visas over pro-Palestine protests

NEW YORK – The US administration has cancelled the visas of more than 300 foreign national, including Turkish doctoral student Rumeysa Ozturk over pro-Palestine protests in their campuses.

US State Secretary Marco Rubio confirmed that a crackdown has been launched against foreign nationals who are engaged in pro-Palestine activities in the US universities.

A day earlier, the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency took Rumeysa Ozturk, a student at Tufts University, into custody after she raised voice for Palestine in an article she co-authored.

Marco Rubio further said, “We revoked her visa … once you’ve lost your visa, you’re no longer legally in the United States … if you come into the US as a visitor and create a ruckus for us, we don’t want it. We don’t want it in our country. Go back and do it in your country.”

“I don’t know actually if it’s primarily student visas. It’s a combination of visas. They’re visitors to the country. If they’re taking activities that are counter to our foreign – to our national interest, to our foreign policy, we’ll revoke the visa,” he added.