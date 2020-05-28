Apple will finance Martin Scorsese's ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

Sheherbano Syed
03:08 PM | 28 May, 2020
Apple will finance Martin Scorsese's ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’
Share

Apple Inc. has nabbed director Martin Scorsese’s next film, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, reported Deadline.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” is a murder mystery based on a bestselling 2017 nonfiction book. The plot revolves around a federal law enforcement agency looking into the murders of wealthy Osage Native Americans living in Oklahoma in 1920s after oil deposits were found beneath their land.

This will mark Apple’s second major film acquired after "Greyhound," starring Tom Hanks, last year.

Reportedly, Paramount will be distributing the murder mystery drama, with Apple financing the movie and also serve as its creative studio.

The budget for the film had been estimated between $180-$200 million.

The period piece was originally meant to be produced by Paramount Pictures, but the talks between Scorsese and Paramount hit a snag after the budget went over by $200 million.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
Samaa FM staffer achieves victory in sexual ...
08:35 PM | 28 May, 2020
Iqra Aziz got the most sweetest message ...
04:43 PM | 28 May, 2020
Reading offensive comments breaks us from the ...
03:40 PM | 28 May, 2020
Apple will finance Martin Scorsese's ‘Killers ...
03:08 PM | 28 May, 2020
Global interest in Xposure’s #HomeCaptured ...
05:31 PM | 27 May, 2020
Anoushey receives Eid wishes from 'Ertugrul' – ...
04:35 PM | 27 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Samaa FM staffer achieves victory in sexual harassment case against colleagues
08:35 PM | 28 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr