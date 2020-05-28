Apple will finance Martin Scorsese's ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

Apple Inc. has nabbed director Martin Scorsese’s next film, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, reported Deadline.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” is a murder mystery based on a bestselling 2017 nonfiction book. The plot revolves around a federal law enforcement agency looking into the murders of wealthy Osage Native Americans living in Oklahoma in 1920s after oil deposits were found beneath their land.

This will mark Apple’s second major film acquired after "Greyhound," starring Tom Hanks, last year.

Reportedly, Paramount will be distributing the murder mystery drama, with Apple financing the movie and also serve as its creative studio.

The budget for the film had been estimated between $180-$200 million.

The period piece was originally meant to be produced by Paramount Pictures, but the talks between Scorsese and Paramount hit a snag after the budget went over by $200 million.

