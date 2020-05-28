Major breakthrough in probe as ‘key component’ of crashed plane found
Share
KARACHI – A team of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Thursday found the cockpit voice recorder of the ill-fated PK-8303, which crashed in Karachi last week, from the debris.
The national flag carrier announced the development in a tweet, saying the BLD cockpit voice recorder has been handed over to Air Accident Investigation Board (AAIB).
The further wrote in the tweet, “This will be a key component in the Air Crash Investigation. PIA Teams were searching extensively for CVR aided by Airbus Team”.
An 11-member team comprising officials from Airbus and the French government are investigating the matter to trace the reasons behind the tragic incident.
On Friday, the PIA plane crashed into a narrow residential street in Karachi, dealing significant damage to houses in a densely-populated area. Out of the 99 people aboard, 97 were killed and only two passengers survived.
- Huawei opens pre-orders for HUAWEI Nova 7i – Dominating its price ...11:57 AM | 29 May, 2020
- Studies claiming smoking protects from COVID-19 have huge flaws: WHO11:25 AM | 29 May, 2020
-
-
- Pakistan approaches 64,000 cases of coronavirus – 1,317 confirmed ...09:42 AM | 29 May, 2020
- Iqra Aziz got the most sweetest message embroidered on her Eid outfit ...04:43 PM | 28 May, 2020
- Reading offensive comments breaks us from the inside too, says Ayeza ...03:40 PM | 28 May, 2020
- Apple will finance Martin Scorsese's ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’03:08 PM | 28 May, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020