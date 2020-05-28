Major breakthrough in probe as ‘key component’ of crashed plane found

KARACHI – A team of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Thursday found the cockpit voice recorder of the ill-fated PK-8303, which crashed in Karachi last week, from the debris.

The national flag carrier announced the development in a tweet, saying the BLD cockpit voice recorder has been handed over to Air Accident Investigation Board (AAIB).

The further wrote in the tweet, “This will be a key component in the Air Crash Investigation. PIA Teams were searching extensively for CVR aided by Airbus Team”.

An 11-member team comprising officials from Airbus and the French government are investigating the matter to trace the reasons behind the tragic incident.

On Friday, the PIA plane crashed into a narrow residential street in Karachi, dealing significant damage to houses in a densely-populated area. Out of the 99 people aboard, 97 were killed and only two passengers survived.