Major breakthrough in probe as ‘key component’ of crashed plane found
Web Desk
07:34 PM | 28 May, 2020
Major breakthrough in probe as ‘key component’ of crashed plane found
Share

KARACHI – A team of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Thursday found the cockpit voice recorder of the ill-fated PK-8303, which crashed in Karachi last week, from the debris.

The national flag carrier announced the development in a tweet, saying the BLD cockpit voice recorder has been handed over to Air Accident Investigation Board (AAIB).

The further wrote in the tweet, “This will be a key component in the Air Crash Investigation. PIA Teams were searching extensively for CVR aided by Airbus Team”.

An 11-member team comprising officials from Airbus and the French government are investigating the matter to trace the reasons behind the tragic incident.

On Friday, the PIA plane crashed into a narrow residential street in Karachi, dealing significant damage to houses in a densely-populated area. Out of the 99 people aboard, 97 were killed and only two passengers survived.

More From This Category
BMC’ senior doctor dies of COVID-19 in Quetta
11:01 AM | 29 May, 2020
Four of a family killed in Khairpur road mishap
10:02 AM | 29 May, 2020
NDMA to acquiring 15 planes to spray on ...
08:57 AM | 29 May, 2020
Pakistan's commitment towards global peace ...
08:29 AM | 29 May, 2020
Shocking — Rs30 million found under PIA plane ...
11:39 PM | 28 May, 2020
Three media employees died from coronavirus in ...
10:39 PM | 28 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Samaa FM staffer achieves victory in sexual harassment case against colleagues
08:35 PM | 28 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr