Shocking — Rs30 million found under PIA plane debris

KARACHI – PIA spokesperson said that huge amount of local and foreign currency was allegedly being smuggled in the plane crashed last week in Karachi, local media reported.

In a startling revelations, currency notes amounting to Rs30 million were recovered from three separate bags, adding that three people have come forward to claim the money, Geo New reported.

On Friday, the PIA plane crashed into a narrow residential street in Karachi, dealing significant damage to houses in a densely-populated area. Out of the 99 people aboard, 97 were killed and only two passengers survived.

The PIA spokesperson said that a passenger cannot carry such a huge amount without informing the airline, adding that extra seat tickets are required to transport the bags filled with cash.

He revealed that no one had bought any extra seat.