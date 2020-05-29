NDMA to acquiring 15 planes to spray on locust-hit areas countrywide
Web Desk
08:57 AM | 29 May, 2020
NDMA to acquiring 15 planes to spray on locust-hit areas countrywide
ISLAMABAD - National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal said that all out efforts were being made to acquire 15 planes for spray on locust-hit areas to avoid further loss of crops in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said all possible measures had been taken to revive the plant protection institution in a proper manner.

Commenting on damages of crops in Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan, he said neighboring country India was suffering more than Pakistan due to locusts attack on crops.

To a question, he appreciated the steps taken by Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh for the protection of crops from the locusts threat.

Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal said in the past, shortage of aircraft and pilots had made the situation uncomfortable for the department of plant protection.

He said a secretary level committee had granted approval for purchasing planes so that the process of spray could be started in a befitting manner in locust-hit areas of the country.

The NDMA chairman said in July and August, Pakistan could face another spell of locusts attack from Africa. However, he said all necessary arrangements had been made to combat any untoward situation into the matter.

