Celebrities jump to Shoaib Akhtar's defense following the controversy with Naumaan Niaz

Web Desk
03:23 PM | 28 Oct, 2021
The internet has been lately abuzz due to the ongoing debacle where cricket star Shoaib Akhtar and Dr Nauman Niaz indulged in an unpleasant spat on national television.

The incident came during the post-match analysis show ‘Game On Hai’ on PTV Sports after Pakistan beat New Zealand . The legendary former fast bowler quit and walked off the PTV show after being “insulted” by Niaz.

“You’re being a little rude and I don’t want to say this: but if you’re being over smart, you can go. I am saying this on air,” Niaz told Akhtar.

The masses and celebrities alike have come out in support of Shoaib Akhtar after the ugly spat with the PTVC director. Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui, Ali Zafar, Zarnish Khan and many others took to their social media handle to support the fast bowler.

The entire fiasco began when Akhtar credited the Pakistan Super League’s Lahore Qalandars franchise for discovering Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.

Niaz took issue with Akhtar’s comments and said: “You are being a little rude so I don’t want to say this but if you’re being over-smart then you can go. I am saying this on air.” Once the show resumed after a break, Akhtar apologised to the guests on the panel and announced his resignation from PTV

The Rawalpindi Express was widely applauded for respectfully quitting the sports analysis show on the national television in reaction to Niaz‘s obnoxious behaviour.

Later, Akhtar explained the incident on his official Twitter account through a brief video and a couple of tweets.

