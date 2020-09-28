All Sindh schools including pre-primary reopen today

KARACHI - All schools including pre-primary classes in Sindh reopened from today (Monday). Provincial Minister for education Saeed Ghani has said all the schools will be bound to follow the SOPs to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Schools in the country reopened in phases starting September 15 with universities, colleges, and classes IX and X resuming first. On September 23 (Wednesday), secondary classes everywhere in Pakistan except Sindh resumed.

The delay in Sindh was due to the increased number of coronavirus cases being reported from educational institutions. Earlier in the week, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani announced that all classes in the province will be reopened, however, the implementation of SOPs will be strictly monitored.

SOPs for schools

First secondary classes will start first after which primary classes will begin.

The number of students in a class will be reduced, which means that half of the students will attend the session one day and the other half on the other day.

Students will have to wear face masks at all times.

Social distancing and washing hands should be strictly implemented.

Sanitisers should be installed in schools and students should be encouraged to use them repeatedly.

Every student attending school in-person will have to get tested for coronavirus in two weeks.

Students with lower immunity levels should not be sent to school.

Students will have lunch inside the class during breaks.