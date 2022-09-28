Imran Khan says US cipher should also be leaked now
Web Desk
04:27 PM | 28 Sep, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan Wednesday said that it was a “good thing” that the government allegedly leaked an audio about the US cipher, saying the document at the centre of the entire affair should now be leaked.

Imran Khan held Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif responsible for leaking the latest audio.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his key aide became the center of attention on Wednesday after audio recordings purportedly of his conversation surfaced on social media.

In the alleged audio conversation, Imran Khan and his principal secretary Azam Khan could be heard discussing the US cipher, which the PTI chief claimed led to the ouster of the previous government.

PTI reaction

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders were quick to defend the leaked conversation of their party chief Imran Khan. 

“The new leaks only confirm the attempt to hide the US cable from the [then] prime minister [Imran Khan],” Fawad wrote on Twitter, minutes after the audio surfaced.

While speaking to the media later, Fawad said that this is the first case of an audio leak from PM House.

“The Supreme Court must take notice and order investigations,” he said.

